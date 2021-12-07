A new series of “cameraless” works by award-winning photographer and instructor Andrew Hall is now on exhibit at Momed restaurant in Atwater Village through January.

Curated specially for the restaurant’s interior, the six pieces record the pattern, harmony and complex beauty of interacting liquid chemicals as they are applied to the surface of light sensitive photographic paper.

The works known as “Chemigrams” represent the cream of the artist’s current work.

A sampling of Andrew Hall’s works on exhibit at Momed through January

The British-born Hall is an artist based in Los Angeles with more than 30 years of experience working with such diverse elements as liquids, vapors and pure light.

While being profoundly influenced by natural rhythms and harmonies, exemplified by his geometric ‘Orbs’ series, recent images have also explored “the beautiful capriciousness of fluid dynamics.”

Limited edition prints of Andrew Hall’s “Myriad” and other works are available for purchase

“Returning to the darkroom to produce this most recent series of images has felt like a quantum leap forward. These works are created with the very DNA of photography- light, and chemicals that reveal its effects on a sensitized surface,” said Hall of his most recent work on exhibit at Momed.

“Extending my exploration of fluid dynamics, these pieces manifest the interaction between photosensitive material, liquid developer and various resists to create a new language within abstract photography,” added the artist.

In 2014, Hall founded the School of Light in downtown Los Angeles, which offers a state of the art darkroom, and spacious studio environment, where students, through in-person and virtual classes, are mentored through traditional film and darkroom processes and digital media alike.

Hall also introduced the photography program at the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, from where his son, Mischa graduated this year.

The exhibit at Momed, which is located at 3245 Casitas Avenue in Atwater Village, features limited edition prints, which are available for purchase. The prints will make a great holiday gift and may be ordered by December 15 for in-person pick from Hall’s studio by December 23.