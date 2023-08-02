The newly-acquired property is near Pilibos’ current campus

In conjunction with the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America Inc, the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, a distinguished educational institution dedicated to preserving Armenian language, culture, and heritage, has recently purchased a 6800 square foot property on Alexandria Ave.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in the school’s journey as it expands its facilities to meet the challenges posed by its remarkable growth and success.

Under the leadership of Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan and the supervision of the Prelacy Executive Council Chairman Vahe Hovaguimian, school Principal Maral Tavitian, and its Board, led by Chairman Vahe Tashdjian, the school is actively planning and working on feasibility plans to ensure the property is ready for use during the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year.

Over the years, Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School has experienced a steady increase in enrollment, reflecting its reputation for providing high-quality education rooted in Armenian values. This growth has presented various challenges, including space constraints and the need for enhanced facilities to support the expanding student body. Recognizing the importance

of creating an optimal learning environment, the school administration has actively pursued opportunities for growth and expansion.

Following an extensive search for the perfect opportunity, Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School was able to purchase the property.

“This acquisition stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Prelacy towards its schools, while also highlighting the School’s and the Board’s resolute commitment to fulfilling Pilibos’ mission. Furthermore, this milestone represents a momentous stride towards meeting the escalating needs of the thriving Pilibos community,” the Prelacy said in a statement.

Having take possession of the property, Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School is in the planning stages for its transformation into an asset.

The School Administration and Board, in collaboration with architects and experts, is meticulously developing feasibility plans to ensure the new property meets the needs of the community.