The Rose and Alex Pilibos Mary Postoian A.R.S. “Mayr” Chapter Pre-School “Dads’ Club” hosted a successful fundraiser at Phoenicia Restaurant, raising $50,000 for campus safety.

The event was attended by more than 100 guests, who enjoyed a night of cigars, food and drinks, while contributing to a great cause. The funds raised by the “Dads’ Club” will be earmarked for improving the safety of the campus, including access control doors, upgrading security cameras and a new sound system.

The fundraising goals to enhance safety at the pre-school

“We are thrilled with the success of the event and the generosity of our community,” said Kristina Movsessian, Preschool Director. “The funds raised will go a long way in improving the safety and security of our students and staff, and we are forever grateful to the preschool dads for their hard work and dedication in making this happen.”

“The event was a great example of how a community can come together to support a common cause. With their hard work and dedication, they have made a significant impact on their children’s preschool, and their efforts will continue to benefit the school in years to come,” added Movsessian.