Pope Francis on Sunday again echoed his earlier concern for the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, which has been blockaded for seven weeks by Azerbaijan, which is attempting to force the Armenian population to flee Artsakh.

“In renew my appeal regarding the grave humanitarian situation in the Lachin Corridor in the South Caucasus,” the pope said after his Sunday sermon at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

“I am close to all those who, in the dead of winter, are forced to cope with these inhumane conditions. Every effort must be made at the international level to find peaceful solutions for the good of people,” Vatican News quoted the pope as saying.

Pope Francis had addressed the humanitarian consequences of the Lachin Corridor blockade in a message on December 18.