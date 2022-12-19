Pope Francis expressed his concern for the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of sealing off the Lachin Corridor, Vatican News reported.

On Sunday, Pope Francis invited all parties to find “peaceful solutions for the good of the people.”

Around 120,000 Armenians, including 30,000 children, live in the region, and the road closure has isolated them from the world and deprived them of food, medicine, and basic necessities, the Vatican News said. Families have reportedly been separated, and many are unable to reach Armenia for adequate medical treatment.

The Pope said he is “concerned about the situation created in the Lachin Corridor in the South Caucasus.”

“I am concerned about the precarious humanitarian conditions of the people, which are in further danger of deteriorating during the winter season,” he said.