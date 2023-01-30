LOS ANGELES—California State Senator Anthony Portantino on Monday announced he is running for Congress to succeed Congressmember Adam Schiff in District 30.

“While Washington continues to be dysfunctional and our Democracy is under daily attack, there is no time for on-the-job training or ineffective leadership,” said Senator Anthony Portantino.

“Congressional dysfunction is creating real, life and death consequences for us at home as our community suffers from gun violence, the impacts of climate change and politicians who want to push our economy to the breaking point. I am not afraid to take on special interests. But I’m also an optimist with a passion to serve and I want to continue working for you in Congress,” Portantino added.

In the Legislature, Senator Portantino has championed increased funding for public education, the strongest climate change laws in the country and healthcare for all Californians. And for more than a decade, he has fought the NRA in Sacramento and won, including passing legislation to ban the open carry of guns on Main Street, require gun owners to safely store their weapons and raising the minimum firearm purchase age to 21.

Senator Portantino followed Congressmember Schiff to the State Senate and “is ready to follow him again,” a statement from his office said. Last week, Schiff announced his bid to run for U.S. Senate.

“Congratulations to my friend, Congressman Adam Schiff, on his decision to run for the U.S Senate. Adam is the very definition of a tough act to follow. I admire his tireless commitment to our district, his courage and character for holding the Trump Administration accountable and his confident, unflappable leadership during tumultuous times,” Portantino said.

Portantino is an approachable, community focused public official with an impressive record of legislative and budget related accomplishments. He represents California’s great 25th State Senate District, which includes Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, Sunland/Tujunga, Griffith Park and its adjacent Los Angeles neighborhoods and many communities along the 210 Freeway.

His spouse Ellen is a successful executive at NBC/Universal. Anthony and Ellen have lived in the congressional district since they settled in their first apartment on Los Feliz Boulevard and currently reside in Burbank.

California’s 30th District runs from West Hollywood to Pasadena and from Echo Park to the Angeles National Forest, including the communities of Atwater Village, Burbank, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Fairfax, Glendale, Griffith Park, Hancock Park, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Larchmont Village, Los Feliz, Mid-Wilshire, Miracle Mile, Park La Brea, Pasadena, Shadow Hills, Silver Lake, Sunland, Tujunga, Universal City and West Hollywood.