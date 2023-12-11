Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region Board Member Anahid Oshagan, Esq., was honored with the prestigious “Woman in Law” Award at the 2023 California Senate District 25 Women in Business Awards, presented by Senator Anthony Portantino on December 6.

This accolade recognized Oshagan for her exemplary contributions not only within the legal realm but also for her active engagement in various community-building efforts.

Serving a commendable eight-year tenure on the ANCA Western Region Board of Directors, Oshagan has passionately engaged in a wide range of both regional and local community endeavors.

Her unwavering commitment extends to her roles within the ANCA Western Region Education Committee, where she has been a valuable contributor to the committee’s efforts to advocate for initiatives such as the inclusion of Armenian Genocide education programming and community representation in educational institutions.

Additionally, her involvement with the ANCA Western Region Community Outreach Committee has underscored her ability to foster unity and garner support across diverse communities–both Armenian and non-Armenian–to advance Hye Tahd (the Armenian Cause).

Oshagan’s service extends beyond the ANCA Western Region, encompassing over six years of dedicated commitment to the Glendale Library Foundation Board. In this capacity, she has championed the representation of all communities and amplified diverse voices throughout Glendale.

Oshagan’s distinguished work was also previously acknowledged in 2009, when she was presented the “Women in Law” Award by the Armenian American Chamber of Commerce.

“As a valued member of the ANCA Western Region Board of Directors, we take pride in the well-deserved recognition bestowed upon Anahid for her noteworthy contributions,” said Nora Hovsepian, Esq., Chair of the ANCA Western Region Board of Directors. “Anahid, as a legal professional and lifelong advocate for the Armenian-American community, exemplifies an unwavering commitment to justice, proving instrumental not only to the advancement of Hye Tahd but also to the community at-large.”

“I have known Anahid Oshagan for two decades and have always appreciated her commitment to the community, her talent as a lawyer and her passion for the arts,” Portantino remarked. “I was pleased that she was nominated and excited to honor her.”

“I am truly humbled and honored for this award,” said Oshagan. “I know that Senator Portantino had a tremendously long list of outstanding and deserving nominees to choose from. That makes this award so much more special.”

