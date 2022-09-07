PASADENA—State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) announced on Wednesday that his budget request of $250,000 for Levon & Hasmig Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten in Pasadena was approved by the Legislature. The funds will help with renovation projects, STEAM enrichment curriculum, and technology upgrades.

“I am excited to have garnered financial support for Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten,” stated Senator Portantino. “This is an important education investment that will benefit the Tavlian community and mostly importantly, the students. I look forward to watching this wonderful place continue to care for our children and ensure their academic success. After seeing the smiles on the faces and the sense of wonder in the eyes of its students, who wouldn’t want to support this terrific preschool?”

Senator Portantino, who represents the 25th Senate District, has been a close friend of the Armenian American community and a champion of the Armenian Cause since being elected to public office. He spearheaded the establishment of the Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange and currently serves as its Chair.

The Senator has visited Armenia and Artsakh on multiple occasions, and most recently led efforts to establish a California-Armenia Trade Desk in Yerevan. He has authored countless legislation and resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide and has been a strong proponent of including the Armenian Genocide as part of the state’s curriculum.

California has the largest population of Armenian Americans in the United States, with the 25th Senate District having the largest concentration of Armenians in the diaspora.

“We are truly humbled by Senator Portantino’s efforts in securing $250,000 for Levon and Hasmig Tavlian Armenian Preschool. Since his election to public office, Senator Portantino has been a devoted supporter of the Armenian American community. The Senator’s latest efforts in securing this financial aid reaffirms his commitment to our community. On behalf of the Preschool’s administration, teachers, staff, parents and students, we thank Senator Portantino for believing in our mission and for investing in the future of our wonderful children,” commented Sarkis Ourfalian, Chairperson of the Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools.

L. & H. Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten was established in 1992 in Pasadena, California. The school held its first semester and class instructions with four students. Since its establishment 30 years ago, Tavlian has graduated nearly 2,000 students. The school is licensed by the State of California and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten offers an all-day developmentally appropriate program for children ages two through five. Currently, the school serves 70 students with 16 faculty and staff.