SAN FRANCISCO –– The San Francisco Armenian community gathered to solemnly commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Cathedral of Saint Mary on April 24.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie presents procolmation

This important event, which marked the tragic loss of 1.5 million lives during the first genocide of the 20th century, united the Armenian community alongside local leaders, dignitaries, and supporters.

California State Senator Scott Weiner San Francisco Attorney General David Chiu

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie spoke poignantly about the resilience of the Armenian community, emphasizing its significant contribution to the city’s diverse fabric.

“Tonight, we gather to remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed in the first genocide of the 20th century,” said Mayor Lurie.

“As we mourn the lives lost, we are reminded of the resilience of this community. The Armenian community in San Francisco may be small, but it makes a large impact. We are home to one of the only Pre-K through eight Armenian day schools, three Armenian churches, and more than 40 community organizations. This commemoration reminds us that the fight for human rights is not behind us,” Lurie added.

Keynote speaker Armen Hovannisian is a member of the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee

Armen Hovannisian, member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee, shared his reflections on the enduring trauma of the Armenian Genocide, underscoring the importance of action and remembrance.

“Even though we strive for them, and we belatedly receive them, the resolutions of Congress, the declarations of the United States Presidents, or the decisions of international courts will never, ever make us whole,” Hovannisian noted. “They took too much from us, at the very least, until Turkey repents for the sins of their fathers and now their brothers and sons – forgiveness for many of us is dead on arrival.”

California State Senator Scott Weiner also gave a heartwarming speech in solidarity with the Armenian Community.

Homenetmen scouts in salute

“ When the genocide was committed against the Armenian people, it was of course a devastation to the Armenians, but it was also a devastation to the entire world,” stated Weiner. “Because every time a genocide happens, it diminishes the entire planet. All of humanity diminishes,” said Weiner.

The event also featured remarks from San Francisco Attorney General David Chiu, who expressed solidarity with the Armenian community and reinforced the importance of remembering past atrocities to prevent future ones.

“Your community experienced unspeakable horrors before the rest of the world understood what it was about,” said Chiu. “We need to remember that history repeats itself, and we have seen what hate has done in our communities.”

The Armenian Youth Federation then took the stage to give the youth a message on this somber day.

The Chairman of the AYF San Francisco Chapter, Armen Demirdjian, gave an impassioned speech to emphasize the Armenian people’s innate ability to remain resilient, tenacious, and destined for greatness.

“Our ancestors crossed deserts and oceans with nothing but memories, faith, and an unbreakable will to survive,” said Demirdjian.

“Through resilience, they rebuilt homes in their new lands, carried our language, songs, and prayers across generations, and turned sorrow into strength. The Armenian Diaspora – we – are living proof that even in the face of darkness, a people united by culture, spirit, and love will not only endure, but rise,” he added.

The evening’s program included moving tributes to the victims of genocide, cultural performances, and an inspiring youth message highlighting the ongoing struggle for justice and recognition.

The event concluded with a proclamation from Mayor Lurie, marking April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in San Francisco, a powerful reminder of the city’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Armenian community.