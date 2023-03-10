The devastating February 6 earthquake in Northern Syria directly impacted the Syrian Armenian community, causing fatalities and ravaging the largely Armenian populated city of Aleppo.

Armenians of Aleppo were forced to take refuge inside Armenian centers and churches, because their homes were either unsafe to return to or damaged from the earthquakes.

The Board of Regents alongside its administrators of Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools decided to extend a helping hand by organizing fundraisers to bring its support to the Syrian Armenian Community directly impacted by the earthquake.

“The Board of Regents highly commends the efforts of our administrators, school boards, teachers, staff, parents and students who heard our immediate call to action and wholeheartedly participated and contributed to these fundraising efforts. Our collective efforts, and in a very short span of time, the Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools allocated, through the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, more than $40,000 to our Syrian Armenian Community” said Sarkis Ourfalian, Board of Regents Chairperson.

The Board of Regents and Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools firmly stand by the Syrian Armenian Community with its ongoing fundraising efforts and is prepared when called upon to facilitate and bring its contribution towards the preservation of Armenian communities within the diaspora.

Donate to the ongoing Prelacy Armenian Schools Syrian Armenian Earthquake Relief Fund by visiting https://prelacyschools.org/donations/help-armenian-victims-of-syrian-earthquake/ or mail your check payable to: Western Prelacy of Armenian Apostolic Church – 104 N. Belmont St., #208, Glendale, CA 91206.