The Western Prelacy’s 50th National Representatives Assembly last month unanimously decided to establish a fund for the preservation of the Western Armenian language in line with a suggestion from Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, who said the fund aimed to provide renewed momentum to the advancement of the language.

Following a joint consultation between Prelate Donoyan and the Executive Council a decision was made to establish the fund in Angelia’s for $100,000

“The existence of peoples and nations will be guaranteed by their religion, homeland and culture,” the Western Prelacy said in a statement.

“Within this realm, especially in line with the preservation of the Western Armenian language, we are all invited to plan and implement ways in which we can keep the language vital in everyday life. This is evident by the actions of the Holy See of Cilicia, led by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I, who has been engaged in this effort for years,” the Prelacy added.

Prelate Donoyan appealed to the community, urging its members and organizations to prioritize the preservation of the Western Armenian language and to contribute to this “urgent and vital project.”