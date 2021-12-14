The annual Western Prelacy Ladies Auxiliary New Year and Christmas Luncheon-Boutique was held on Thursday, December 9 at Brandview Ballroom in Glendale, under the auspices of Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan and hosted by Prelacy benefactor Maro Fermanian.

Prelacy Ladies Auxiliary member Maral Keledjian addressed the gathering, welcoming guests and thanking them for their continued support. Then, Ladies Auxiliary vice-chair and the event’s Mistress of Ceremonies Sossy Guekguezian thanked the prelate for his patronage and Mrs. Fermanian for her generous support. She also expressed that, in light of last year’s cancellation of the event due to the pandemic, the organizers were thrilled to welcome more than 200 guests.

Following the invocation, the Prelate greeted guests, among them community representatives, sponsors, and friends of the Prelacy who had come together to celebrate the joy of the season.

He conveyed special his appreciation to Mrs. Fermanian for her goodwill and generosity, presenting her a plaque of appreciation. He commended the Ladies Auxiliary for their faithful service and volunteerism not only for Western Prelacy initiatives, but generally for projects that advance Armenian interests.

The luncheon became even more festive when Hovhannes Balyan performed a selection of Armenian songs, while the organizing body presented Mrs. Fermanian a flower bouquet in appreciation of her noble support.

Guests were invited to visit the various Christmas boutiques offering holiday decorations and gifts while a jovial Santa Claus further enlivened the atmosphere.

Inspired by the holiday spirit, Western Prelacy benefactor Valentin Sarafian offered to host the 2022 Ladies Auxiliary New Year and Christmas Luncheon-Boutique.