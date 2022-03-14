Rev. Papken Manuelian

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, the clergy, the Religious and Executive Councils mourn the passing of Rev. Fr. Papken Manuelian, who died on Sunday, March 6.

The late Rev. Manuelian service to the Armenian Church spans over four decades. He was born in 1934, in the village of Vakif in Musaler. He attended the Armenian Apostolic Seminary of Constantinople, then, in 1956, left for Lebanon and settled in Ainjar, where he taught for 20 years at the local Haratch Kaloust Gulbenkian High School.

He was ordained into the priesthood in 1979 by Archbishop Datev Sarkissian and his pastoral mission began in 1979 at the St. John Garabed Church in Ozasco, Sao Paulo, Brazil. In 1983, he moved to Los Angeles, where he served until 2002 as the Parish Priest of the Holy Cross Cathedral in Montebello, where he also taught at the local Mesrobian Armenian School.

The Prelate, Clergy, Religious and Executive Councils extend their condolences to the late pastor’s wife, Yeretsgin Arpine, sons Vahe and Sevag, as well as daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and to the extended Holy Cross Cathedral family.