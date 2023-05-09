Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan with Deacon Manuk Chulyan

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan announced that he has appointed Deacon Manuk Chulyan to serve as chaplain at the Los Angeles County University of Southern California Hospital.

The Prelacy explained that the appointment came at the request of Father Chris Pone, a senior spiritual advisor of the Catholic Church hospitals.

Pone had advised Prelate Donoyan about the need for a chaplain to provide spiritual assistance to patients at the USC Hospital and their families.

Prelate Donoyan wished Deacon Chulyan success in his new position and offered his blessing.