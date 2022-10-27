A stone from the historic Sis Catholicosate was presented

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan conducted a ground blessing for a new gymnasium at Mesrobian Armenian School. In attendance were Montebello Mayor Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne, clergy, representatives of the Prelacy Executive Council, Board of Regents, Holy Cross Cathedral Board of Trustees, construction committee, principal and teachers of Mesrobian School, benefactors, parents and students.

A stone from the Sis Catholicosate was preseted

During the ceremony, in a stunning display and expression of faith, the co-chairman of the construction committee, Chris Gouldjian, presented Bishop Donoyan a stone which was brought by him from the historical Catholicosate of Sis. After being blessed by the the Prelate, the stone was placed in the soil. This stone symbolizes the faith of our grandfathers, especially their eternal memory at Mesrobian Armenian School and its national, educational, social, sports and cultural activities.

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan says the groundblessing prayer

The Mesrobian Armenian School is a unique educational institution in the life of the Armenian community, particularly in East Los Angeles, where children and youth receive a well-rounded Armenian Christian education and upbringing. The construction of this new gymnasium will shine a light on the future endeavors of the Mesrobian Armenian School.