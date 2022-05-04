Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan leads blessing prayers of the expansion of the Ferrahian and Holy Martyrs complex Prelate Donoyan leads the procession

Announces $50,000 Donation for Ferrahian’s Expansion Project

Following the Divine Liturgy at Holy Martyrs Church on Sunday a special procession, led by Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, headed to the newly-purchased property adjacent to the Ferrahian School and Holy Martyrs Church complex where the Prelate officiated a blessing ceremony through special prayers.

The newly-purchased site will expand the Ferrahian High School and Holy Martyrs Armenian Church facilities to better serve the community and advance the educational prospects for a new generation of Armenians.

Ferrahian Board Chair Vahe Benlian (right) presents a key to the new property to Prelate Donoyan and Ferrahian Principal Sossi Shanlian

Prelate Donoyan was accompanied by Archbishops Moushegh Mardirossian and Yeprem Tabakian, as well as members of the Religious and Executive councils, delegates, representatives of the Board of Regents, Board of Trustees members, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School principal, teachers and students, deacons and the church choir, benefactors and parishioners who sang hymns as they approached the premises.

The Prelate with members of the Prelacy Executive Council, Board of Regents and principals of Ferrahian and Cabayan schools

During the event, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School’s Educational Board chairperson Vahe Benlian presented the Prelate the keys to the newly acquired land, as a symbol of gratitude and respect for the Prelate’s unique role, as well as the Executive councils’ hard work in acquiring this new property. Also, a key was presented to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School’s principal, Sossi Shanlian.

The Prelate stated that, “In the life of the Western Prelacy, generally and the community of the San Fernando Valley in particular, today is not only historic, but also a triumphant day, because yesterday’s impossibility became a reality today, thanks to the collective resolve of our people, the belief of our benefactors, the hard work of our communities cultural and religious representatives, the unwavering support of the benefactors, and with the guidance of the Western Prelacy, these dreams were realized. Endless respects to the known and anonymous donors and benefactors, who give body and realization to the visions, with the continued wisdom of and leadership of God, for the enjoyment of our Armenian people and our succeeding generations.”

At the conclusion of the event, attendees were able to tour the new property and “live in the joy of the Prelacy’s new leap forward.”

In a social media post on Tuesday, Prelate Donoyan announced a donation of $50,000 toward the Ferrahian School expansion project.

The Prelate called on all organizations and institutions, as well as business owners and professional, especially Ferrahian alumni, to take ownership of this exciting new opportunity and contribute to the “efforts for the Nation and the Armenians of the region to prosper.”