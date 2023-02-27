“Princess of December” book cover

Author and composer George Kirazian’s new book, “The Princess of December,” has been released by Laurel Publications and is available on Amazon.com in print and Kindle formats.

A fantasy adventure for young readers aged 8-13, The Princess of December follows the adventures of the young protagonist Yvette, who helps Lyanna, The Princess of December, against evil forces of The Ice Shadow.

“And now you know why you must come, Yvette,” an excerpt of the book reads. “Tamo needs you, the Kingdom needs you, we all need you because we all need Lyanna, The Princess of December. Without her we will lose everything. The land will freeze and all the flowers and fruit trees will die. The seasons will disappear and leave only a cold, grey wasteland. Will you come, Yvette? Will you?”



And so, with help from Bomor and his magic arrow; the All-Seeing Waters; and a wise and friendly rose bush, Yvette and her new friends began to challenge The Ice Shadow and his dark powers.

Author, teacher, and composer, George Kirazian completed undergraduate and graduate studies at New York University, and for 30+ years taught Writing, Literature, and Music Appreciation courses at Grossmont College and San Diego State University. In addition to his novella, “A Time for Fathers,” Kirazian has written and published extensively in poetry and fiction. He also wrote the children’s books, “The Sleeping Violet,” “Perry the Peacock,” “Beyond the Koala Kingdom,” “Leo and the Mulberry Flute,” and “The Princess of December.” He also published “Easy Writing,” a book on writing improvement for adults.

Kirazian’s work as a composer have been performed by various choral groups in the San Diego area and includes various art songs, hymns, a new version of Armenian Apostolic Church Divine Liturgy. His latest composition, “The Book of Ruth: A Ballet,” is premiering in a production with Mojalet Dance Collective in San Diego in April.

“The Princess of December” can be purchased on Amazon. For more information, visit Kirazian’s website.