FRESNO—Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian has donated a computer lab to Artsakh State University (ArSU) in Stepanakert, Artsakh. The lab, comprising eleven computers and monitors, will give students internet access and the ability to conduct research in various fields.

Artsakh State University Rector Dr. Armen Sargsyan expressed his appreciation on behalf of the university for the donation. ArSU is opening its doors this year to students at no cost by the decision of the government of Artsakh and will begin its Fall semester soon.

Berberian Coordinator of Armenian Studies at Fresno State, Prof. Der Mugrdechian visited Artsakh State University in September of 2019 and was given a tour of the campus by Dr. Sargsyan. “It is an honor to be able to assist ArSU in its mission to educate the future leaders of Artsakh,” said Prof. Der Mugrdechian. “It is my hope that the computer lab will enable students to engage in the latest research. There are still many more ways to assist ArSU in its mission and I hope that my contribution encourages other to also donate.”

“Prof. Der Mugrdechian has been in the forefront of advancing Armenian educational institutions in Armenia and Artsakh. His decades of work in strengthening Diaspora-Armenia/Artsakh academic relations have been very significant,” said Society for Armenian Studies President Prof. Bedross Der Matossian. “His latest donation to Artsakh State University will help a war-torn generation to have access to the latest computer technology. I hope that other educational entrepreneurs follow in Der Mugrdechian’s footsteps to support academic institutions in Artsakh that are in dire need of help.”

The computers, monitors, and cartridges donated to Artsakh State University by Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian

Fresno State and Artsakh State University have had a memorandum of agreement since 2015, whereby the universities endeavor to engage in cooperative programs of education and research, and to promote exchange among faculty and students of the two universities.

Artsakh State University, based in Stepanakert, was established in 1969 and is comprised of five faculties (colleges): Natural Sciences, Philology, History and Law, Pedagogy and Sports and Economy. There are 174 permanent and 106 non-permanent lecturing faculty and more than 2,600 students are enrolled at the university. They have recently completed work towards international accreditation. The university is the premiere public university in the Republic of Artsakh and most of top officials in the legislative, executive and judicial bodies, as well as professional teachers, academics, military officials, businessmen, politicians, lawyers, engineers, and athletes are graduates of the university.