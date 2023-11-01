An Armenian manuscript painting

Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian will give a presentation on “Armenian Manuscript Painting: The Early Tradition” at California State University, Fresno. The lecture will be held on Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m., in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, on the Fresno State campus. The presentation is part of the Grace and Paul Shahinian Armenian Christian Art Series at Fresno State.

Armenian Manuscript Painting is one of the most significant areas of early Armenian Christian Art. Although the Armenian alphabet was created in the 5th century AD, the earliest surviving Armenian illustrated/painted manuscripts date only from the 9th century AD. These 9th to 10th century manuscripts, such as the Etchmiadzin Gospel and the Queen Mlk’e Gospel give us insight into the early tradition of Armenian Manuscript painting. The “Final Four” miniatures, bound within the Etchmiadzin Gospel, are dated from the 6th century AD, thus giving us a deeper understanding of the earliest Armenian Christian art, and its relation to the Christian tradition in general. Prof. Der Mugrdechian will discuss the Armenian manuscript tradition, utilizing examples from the early period. He will give an overview of these earliest manuscripts and how the general traditions of this art form were established.

Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian

Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian is the Berberian Coordinator of Armenian Studies at Fresno State. He has taught courses in Armenian art and architecture at Fresno State for many years. He is a former President of the Society for Armenian Studies and the General Editor of the Armenian Series at Fresno State.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available in Fresno State Lots P6 and P5, near the University Business Center, 5245 N. Backer St., Fresno State. A free parking code can be obtained by contacting the Armenian Studies Program.

The lecture will also be livestreamed on the Armenian Studies Program YouTube Channel.

For information about upcoming Armenian Studies Program presentations, please follow us on our Facebook page, @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState or at the Program website.