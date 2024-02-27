Prof. Seta Dadoyan’s ‘Counterpoints: Philosophy, Historiography, Art’ lecture series flyer

Following the publication of her latest book, “Encounters and Convergences: A Book of Ideas and Art” (2023), and as a prologue to an exhibition of her artworks later in the year, Professor Seta B. Dadoyan is organizing a series of lectures, to be held on March 14, April 4, and May 2 at the Atamian-Hovsepian Curatorial Practice in New York.

The first lecture, titled “Dialectics as Perception, Outlook, Praxis,” will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. In this lecture, Dadoyan introduces dialectics as the theoretical context for what Professor Dadoyan calls “counterpoints” in her philosophical historiographic and artistic careers, hence the commonalities between them.

The second and third lectures, titled “Aesthetics of Historical Thinking/Writing” and “The Artwork and the Dialectics of Truth Content,” will be held on Thursday, April 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, May 2 from 6 to 8 p.m., respectively.

All lectures will take place at 227 E 24th St, New York, NY 10010. Wine will be served.

Prof. Dr. Seta B. Dadoyan is a prominent Armenian scholar and academic. She holds a Doctor of Sciences degree in Philosophy, and has twelve volumes and over 60 scholarly papers in leading academic publications to her credit. She is also a prolific painter. In addition to her research and publications on Western Armenian culture, Dadoyan’s groundbreaking research position her as the initiator of the discipline of Islamic-Armenian interactive history in the Near East. She has been Professor of Cultural Studies, Philosophy and Art History at AUB and later taught at Columbia University, the St. Nersess Seminary, University of Chicago, and Yerevan State University. Professor Dadoyan has received numerous awards including the Society of Armenian Studies “Lifetime Achievement Award,” the “St. Mesrop Mashtots Medal” of the Catholicoate of Cilicia, and the highest “Medal and Diploma of David Invictus/Anhaght” of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.