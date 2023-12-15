YEREVAN—The Armenian Missionary Association of America continues to advance its mission by launching two new projects in Armenia: immediate short-term and long-term support to the families forcibly displaced from Artsakh, after their forced exodus on September 19.

Through the housing and livelihood programs of “Project Revive,” the AMAA aims to support displaced families to restore their normal lives and meet their long-term needs.

For this purpose, the program plans to support Artsakh families who took refuge in Lori, Shirak, Tavush, Syunik, and Gegharkunik provinces with:

Compensation for house rents;

Repairs;

Providing up to 10 residential houses to the most vulnerable families, in order to form a centralized community in a selected village;

Training aimed at improving living conditions;

Providing property or equipment;

Establishing small businesses;

Support for job placement;

Enhancing agricultural development;

Providing psychological services;

Referral to other structures according to the need.

A father and son from Artsakh in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province

Within the framework of the one-time support program, the families who took refuge in Ararat, Kotayk, Aragatsotn, Armavir, Vayots Dzor provinces and Yerevan will receive financial assistance to cover their intermediate needs.

To learn more about AMAA’s continual support for the people of Artsakh and to donate to their cause, visit the website. You may also send in your donations earmarked for “Project Revive” to Armenian Missionary Association, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652

The Armenian Missionary Association of America was founded in 1918 In Worcester, MA (USA). In 1988 soon after the devastating earthquake in Spitak, Armenia, AMAA did major work, providing first aid to the earthquake victims. In 1991, soon after the independence of the Republic of Armenia and the registration of AMAA in Armenia, the Armenia branch office of the Association was opened in Yerevan.

Currently there are dozens of AMAA offices in different regions of RA. Through about 500 employees, the organization implements educational, social, health, economic and spiritual-cultural programs.