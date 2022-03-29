Project SAVE’s “Photography/Changes: A Conversation with Nazik Armenakyan” flyer

BOSTON, Mass.—Last month, Project SAVE Photograph Archives launched “Conversations on Photography,” a series in which established photographers, artists, archivists, and researchers present and discuss the impact, beauty, and relevance of photography.

The inaugural speaker was Tatiana Cole, who is the Photograph Conservator at the Boston Athenaeum.

On Saturday, April 9, the next speaker will be Nazik Armenakyan, one of the most important photographers in Armenia and co-founder of 4Plus Photography Collective. Her photographs have appeared in The New York Times, DerSpiegel, and LeMonde.

“When I was living in Armenia, 4Plus struck me as one of the most innovative and high-quality initiatives there,” said Dr. Arto Vaun, the Executive Director of Project SAVE. “They’re an all-female group of photographers whose work is consistently extraordinary and impactful. I’m so pleased to help introduce their photographs and mission to a wider audience,” he added.

“Conversations on Photography” is the first in a number of new and unique initiatives at Project SAVE. They are also doing a complete overhaul of their website and photograph database, as well as launching the Project SAVE Artist Residency soon.

“It’s an exciting time of change and transition for us,” said Vaun. “Project SAVE is growing both literally in terms of staff and photo collections, but also in terms of vision and scope. I’m looking forward to widening our reach and welcoming new supporters and lovers of photography.”

For more info and to register for the next “Conversations on Photography,” visit the website. This will be a virtual event.