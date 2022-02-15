Sarky Mouradian, a prolific broadcaster credited with establishing Armenian television programs in the Diaspora, passed away in Los Angeles. He was 90.

The news was reported by the Armenian Film Society, which in a statement said that the broadcaster passed away on February 10.

“The passing of Sarky Mouradian is a huge loss, not just for the Armenian community but for the film community at large. Mr. Mouradian was a pioneer in more ways than one and was prolific up until his passing at the age of 90. The Armenian community will remember him for his incredible contributions to film and television,” said the Armenian Film Society as reported by Deadline.

His grandson Tristan said that Sarky Mouradian left “a legacy spanning decades. His influence on Armenian television, music and film in America will never be forgotten.”

In 1978, Mouradian established Armenian Teletime, one of the first Armenian television broadcasts. The programs featured interviews with Armenian community members, elected officials and celebrities. The program that featured Mouradian’s iconic voice became staple of Armenian-American households on weekends.

Prior to that Mouradian tried his hand at filmmaking. He wrote and directed such films as Sons of Sassoun (1973), Tears of Happiness (1975), Promise of Love (1978) and Alicia (2002). Mouradian also adapted Franz Werfel’s 1933 novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into a feature film in 1982. This made him a constant target of Turkish government revisionism.

Mouradian was born on November 15, 1931, in Beirut. He began performing music at the age of 16. In 1955, he moved to Boston to continue his education in music then relocated to Los Angeles in 1960 to pursue his passion for film. There he attended the Theater of Arts and began working in the industry.

He was awarded an honor by Armenia’s Culture Ministry in 2016.

Despite the proliferation of Armenian television channels and a changing landscape, Mouradian continued to pursue his passion of preserving Armenian culture. Armenian Teletime continued to be produced and broadcast on YouTube, along with his archive of decades of footage