President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday held separate telephone conversations with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin reported.

“The development of the situation around Nagorno Karabakh was discussed, putting the emphasis on the solution of practical problems aimed at ensuring security and stability in the region. The importance of consistent implementation of all provisions of the trilateral declarations of November 9, 2020 and January 11 and November 26, 2021 was reaffirmed,” the Kremlin statement said.

The phone calls come a day after it was announced that Pashinyan and Aliyev will meet next week in Brussels in talks mediated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Pashinyan’s press service reported that the prime minister briefed Putin about the situation in Artsakh following the incursion of Azerbaijani forces in area under the jurisdiction of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Pashinyan reportedly expressed regret that the situation had not been resolved, and told the Russian leader that according to information, new provocations by Azerbaijani forces may be possible in the same area.

After shelling of villages in the Artsakh’s Askeran region for almost a month, last week Azerbaijani forces breached the line of contact and invades the village of Parukh and advances their troops to the critical Karaglukh Heights, where they have stayed since Friday.

On Saturday, Russia’s defense ministry accused Baku of violating the terms of the November 9 agreement and confirmed earlier reports by Artsakh authorities that Azerbaijani forces used Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in their attacks against the Armenian population and villages of Artsakh.

Pashinyan also detailed the intimidation tactics used by Azerbaijani forces to provoke the residents of Artsakh villages, by broadcasting messages over loud speakers to exert psychological pressure and threaten the use of force if Armenians did not leave their homes.

“Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that these actions and the incursion of Azerbaijani units into the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno Karabakh in the presence of peacekeepers raise questions and thanked the Russian President for a positive attitude to the issue of carrying out investigation of the situation,” said the statement from the prime minister’s press service.

Pashinyan told Putin that Armenia expected that the Russian peacekeeping contingent will take measures to have the “invading Azerbaijani units” withdraw from that area.

“The leaders of the two countries agreed to take measures to urgently resolve the situation. They both highlighted the full implementation of the trilateral statements signed by the President of the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 January 11 and November 26, 2021,” said Pashinyan’s press office.

Aliyev, on the other hand, used a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau in Baku, to assert that Azerbaijan had resolved the Karabakh conflict and the time had come for a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

After confirming the April 6 meeting in Brussels, Aliyev said, “I hope that meeting will be effective. Several meetings have already taken place and we must move towards the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, sign that document as soon as possible.”

“The conflict has already been settled. Azerbaijan did it itself, now is the time to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan,” said Aliyev.

“We are receiving certain messages from Armenian officials. As I was recently informed, one of those messages is that they consider our proposals acceptable. This is very good news. I hope there will be clarity on this issue at the Brussels meeting,” added Aliyev.