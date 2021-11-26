The leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement following a trilateral meeting in Sochi on Friday. Below is the English translation of the statement.

We, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia N.V. Pashinyan, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan I.H Aliyev President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, met on November 26, 2021 in Sochi and discussed the implementation of the November 9, 2020 about the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the complete cessation of all hostilities, as well as the achievements of the January 11, 2021 statement about the unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region.

We reaffirmed the continued implementation and pledged the unwavering preservation of all provisions of the November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 statements for the benefit of the stability, security and economic development of the South Caucasus. We agreed to intensify joint efforts to immediately resolve the remaining issues arising from the November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 statements.

We discussed the significant contribution of the Russian peacekeeping mission in stabilizing the situation in the region and ensuring security.

We agreed to take steps to increase the level of stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, to push the process of delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and then to establish a commission on bilateral demarcation with the participation of the Russian Federation.

We assessed highly the activity of the trilateral working group on unblocking all economic and transport links in the region, established in accordance with the statement of January 11, 2021 statement under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. We stressed the need to launch specific programs as soon as possible to identify the economic potential of the region.

The Russian Federation will continue to provide the necessary assistance for normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, building an atmosphere of trust between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, and establishing good-neighborly relations in the region.”