President Vladimir Putin of Russia has said that in light of heightened tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan he did not anticipate talks with the leaders of the two countries, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novost news agency that Russia is a mediator in the Karabakh issue and called for restraint “from Armenia and Azerbaijan.” He said Moscow will continue its communications with Baku and Yerevan.

“”Literally the day before yesterday, Putin had a private conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia [Nikol] Pashinyan, who was in Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day [anniversary],” Peskov said.

“Russia will continue to perform its functions that are provided according to the tripartite documents. We, of course, expect a restrained approach from the parties, and call on [them] not to take any action that could lead to an increase in tension,” Peskov told reporters.

There was no mention of whether a scheduled meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, scheduled for May 19 was still going to take place given Thursday’s attack on Armenia.