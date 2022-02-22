Invites Pashinyan for a State Visit to Russia

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Tuesday said that while the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been completely solved, there is progress.

“I think that despite the problems that still arise, we can still be satisfied with the level have reached,” Putin said as he welcomed Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to the Kremlin.

“There are certain agreements not only in terms of ensuring the security of all the people who live there, but also in terms of developing trade and economic ties and unblocking transport communications,” Putin added.

“I know that there are still disputes, there are things to work on. But we, for our part, will do everything to ensure that this process proceeds peacefully, develops peacefully, and that we achieve, of course, the satisfaction of all the parties involved in this process,” he said.

Putin stressed that not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also Russia and other neighboring countries are interested in the solution of the exiting issues, including the opening of transport communications.

Putin and discussed the Karabakh conflict during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin’s press service reported.

It said Putin and Pashinyan had an exchange of views on the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing the importance of consistent implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including measures to restore transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus. They were said to discuss also the steps which are needed for the earliest possible start of the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Some other issues related to efforts to strengthen stability and establish lasting peace and cooperation in the region were touched upon.

“Taking into account the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia to be marked in April this year, Vladimir Putin invited Nikol Pashinyan to pay an official visit to our country. The invitation was gratefully accepted,” reads the Kremlin statement.

According to the press service of the Armenian Prime Minister, Pashinyan, in turn, invited Putin to Armenia. The interlocutors also discussed the situation in Russian-Ukrainian relations and regional security issues.