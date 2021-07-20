President Vladimir Putin of Russia told his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to find “compromise solutions” and stressed the importance of mutual concessions.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Aliyev in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

“Resolving the situation in the region remains one of the most important issues,” Putin said as he welcomed Aliyev to the Kremlin.

“The compromise decisions are always the most difficult ones, but if we want – and we all want – settlement, then we must follow this path. Until now, we have been able to do this,” the said Putin.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Tuesday discussed the situation in the region, as well as urgent issues related to the Karabakh conflict settlement with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the TASS news agency reported.

“During the talk the urgent issues of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement were discussed, taking into account the November 9, 2020 and the January 11 2021 agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.