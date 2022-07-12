MOSCOW—President Vladimir Putin of Russia will meet with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ebarhim Raisi next week in Tehran to discuss Syria, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said three leaders – from the three guarantor states of the Astana process, designed to find a peace settlement in Syria – would hold a trilateral meeting, Reuters reported.

Russia and Iran are the key military and political backers of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has provided military assistance to the Free Syrian Army and other rebel groups still fighting against Assad’s forces in northwest Syria, explained Reuters.

Putin and Erdogan held a telephone conversation on Monday and announced that they would host in-person talks to discuss facilitating grain exports from Ukraine, Reuters added.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced that the meeting in Erdogan would be held in Tehran on the sidelines of the Syria summit.

Given the geopolitical interests of the three leaders, especially since Erdogan had his first telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, regional issues related to Armenia will also be discussed.