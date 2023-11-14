Ragheb Alama at Pechanga Resort Casino flyer

Pechanga Resort Casino presents Ragheb Alama live in concert on Friday, December 22 at 9 p.m. at the Pechanga Resort Casino Theater.

Ragheb Alama is a famous Lebanese singer, dancer, composer, television personality, and philanthropist. Beginning his career in the 1980s, he has released several albums and has won two Murex d’Or Awards. His song, “My Heart Adores Her,” was the first Arabic song in history to be made into a music video. He also adopted an environmental cause with the album “Starz Vol. 1” after being named the United Nations Ambassador of Climate Change.

In 2015, Alama was a jury on The X Factor and in 2019, he was a judge on The Voice: Ahla Sawt, leading his act to victory. Along with his prosperous musical career, Alama has also been endorsed by many companies over the years including Hublot, Starbucks, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung, Malaysia Airlines and Middle East Airlines. Alama is heading to the Pechanga Theater to put on an amazing show for his fans.

This is a show not to be missed! Tickets are on sale now at the Pechanga Box Office, and can be purchased by calling (888) 810-8871, or by visiting the Pechanga Resort Casino website.

Shows in the Pechanga Theater at Pechanga Resort Casino offer a comfortable and intimate concert experience. With 1,200 seats, each show features state-of-the-art, acoustically perfected sound, plus comfortable chairs, and an up-close view from every theater seat.

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences in the United States. Voted “Best Casino in the West” by USA Today and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002. Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering 5,500 of the hottest slots, 152 table games, a 1,100 room and suite hotel, dining, a luxury spa, and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features a destination unrivaled anywhere in California. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians. For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit the website. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Instagram, Facebook and on X.