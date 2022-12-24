A four-month-old baby suffering from the deadly black fever disease in Artsakh was transported to for urgent medical treatment to Armenia on Saturday through the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh authorities said.

The baby has been in intensive care and unable to receive the needed treatment due to the almost two-week long Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

“Today, a 4-months-old baby was transferred with ICRC vehicles to Armenia. With consent of the parties, the ICRC vehicles will transport certain quantity of medicine on their way back,” said Zara Amatuni, a spokesperson for the ICRC in Armenia.

She also announced that the ICRC will transport much-needed medications to Artsakh.