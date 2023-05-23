Issues related to security along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, as well as stability in the Caucasus region were the topics of discussion between Armenian leaders and Javier Colomina, NATO’s special representative to the Caucasus, who visited Yerevan on Tuesday.

While meeting with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan the recent developments in talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

Mirzoyan reportedly emphasized the imperative for Azerbaijan to stop its aggressive policy, “which would be an important factor for progress in the talks,” according to a press statement from the foreign ministry.

The Armenian foreign minister also highlighted the importance “practical steps” by stakeholders interested in the region’s stability.

When Colomina met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan they “discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation, delimitation and ensuring border security and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, particularly the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the introduction of an international mechanism of dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert and other issues,” according to press statement.