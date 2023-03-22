Armen Garo

March 23, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of one of Armenia’s most venerated leaders and revolutionaries Armen Garo.

Born on February 9, 1872 in Garin (Erzerum) Karekin Pastermadjian, who would later adopt Armen Garo as his name, would go on to embody the very nature of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation becoming a freedom fighter, youth leader, intellectual, parliament member, negotiator and diplomat, with each of his actions truly reflecting the tenets of the ARF Program (Dzrakir)—to serve the Armenian people by fighting for their freedom, self-determination and justice.

If we glance at Armenian history’s storied pages of the late 1800s and early 1900s, Armen Garo appears as a critical player in advancing the just aspirations of the Armenian Nation.

From leading the charge, with Papken Suni, of the occupation of the Ottoman Bank in 1896 as a call for justice for the Hamidian Massacres, to organizing an Armenian youth/student movement in Europe, to shepherding and taking part in the volunteer movement in defense of Van and Erzerum alongside luminaries like General Dro, to spearheading the Armenian resistance movement in Tiflis to serving on the ARF’s then Western Bureau.

With Armenia’s Independence in 1918, Armen Garo became a lawmaker and negotiator, joining Avedis Aharonian as part of the delegation representing Armenia in the Paris Peace Talks and later as a witness to the signing of the Sevres Treaty in 1920.

From 1918 to 1920, Armen Garo became Armenia’s first Ambassador to the United States and while in Washington was able to sow the seeds of advocacy that now has become synonymous with our Hai-Tahd efforts around the world and the foundations of the Armenian National Committee and its worldwide network.

As a diplomat representing Armenia in Washington, Armen Garo’s guiding principle always became advancing the cause of Armenian independence, the imperative for Armenians to have a state and the inalienable to self-determination for all people seen through the prism of the Armenian experience.

Let us also remember the critical leadership Armen Garo played in advancing Operation Nemesis—the movement to avenge the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide as a political tool to advance the Armenian Cause, overseen at the time by the ARF Central Committee of USA.

Today, the ideology and principles that guided Armen Garo in his life’s work, and especially within his diplomatic career, should become the guiding force and a foundation for advancing our national mission in Armenia and abroad. Armenia’s right to exist and prosper, as well the importance of strengthening state institutions and the Armed Forces must become the paramount pillars for as Armenia and the Armenian Nation are fighting a modern-day existential struggle.

Today, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western USA Central Committee remembers Armen Garo’s decisive role and commitment in our national liberation struggle and vows to unequivocally marshal all facets of our community for the salvation of our homeland and Nation.

March 23, 2023