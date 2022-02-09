Avo Nersisian

Avo Nersisian, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin, passed away on July, 27, 2020 in Big Pine, California. He will be remembered by his friends and family for always being full of life, love, and laughter.

Avo was born on January 30, 1986 in Glendale, California. As a young adult, he had a strong passion for teaching. After receiving his master’s degree in Geography in 2012, and fueled by his own thirst for knowledge and desire to educate, Avo became a professor.

He taught at Irvine College, California State University, Northridge, as well as Pierce College until December 2019. His students loved him, because he was genuinely enthusiastic about geography and teaching in general.



Avo was 100 percent Armenian and 100 percent proud of it. He would use his free time to fine tune his Armenian reading and writing skills, even more so than what he had already learned in Armenian school. Avo loved his homeland and had visited twice. He was due to return in May of 2020, but was unable to travel due to restrictions put in place as a result of the pandemic.

A talented musician, Avo had a deep love for music. He was involved with a few different bands.

A memorial plaque placed near a tree planted by the Big Pine Civic Club on Aug. 3, 2021 in honor of Avo Nersisian

Avo was quite the outdoorsman. He was an avid hiker and would often venture into the mountains for days at a time. Avo’s accomplishments are endless, with one of his favorites being hiking the highest peak of Mt. Whitney in 2015. His love for the outdoors, especially fishing, was born from a young age.



He had many great qualities — Avo was humble, kind, smart, fun, and had the most infectious and unique laugh. He was also incredibly friendly and personable. He could talk to anyone, no matter their age or the topic at hand.



Avo’s name and memory will be kept alive through his friends, family, and community.