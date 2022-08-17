LOS ANGELES—Attorney Mark Geragos is the event sponsor of the forthcoming Gala of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry, the organization announced today.

“My colleagues and I are deeply honored to have Mr. Geragos — a true pillar of our organization and a longtime supporter of our mission — as our Gala sponsor this year,” stated a representative of ABMDR.

ABMDR’s 23rd annual Match for Life Gala will take place on Sunday, August 28, at the Glendale Hilton, in Glendale, California.

Geragos, a criminal-defense lawyer, is managing partner at the Law Offices of Geragos and Geragos. He is a Founding Member of ABMDR and serves as Chairman of its Board.

“Mark Geragos had the courage to support ABMDR when it was but a dream, 23 years ago, fully aware of the challenges ahead, but also of its potential global impact on Armenian and non-Armenians alike,” said Dr. Frieda Jordan, president of ABMDR.

“Ever since that time,” Dr. Jordan continued, “Mark has made the services of Geragos and Geragos available to ABMDR. Moreover, he and his gracious wife, Paulette, have opened their home to raise funds for ABMDR, attended and supported its many fundraising events, and taken every opportunity to cheer and share their pride in ABMDR. Mark was also the enthusiastic MC of our annual fundraising banquets for many years. Today, as Mark delighted everyone by becoming the event sponsor of our Gala, we are as ever proud of him, and thank him with all our hearts for his extraordinary dedication and generosity.”

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 33,500 donors in 44 countries across four continents, identified over 9,000 patients, and facilitated 39 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit abmdr.am.