GLENDALE—Over a dozen federal, state, regional, and local women elected officials and community leaders have endorsed Elen Asatryan in her bid for Glendale City Council. Pointing to Asatryan’s proven leadership, courage, integrity, and ability to get things done, each in their own way have stepped forward to support Asatryan since her launch in December 2021.

Elen is the only candidate to receive endorsements from Congresswoman Judy Chu, California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Supervisor of the 5th district of the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Kathryn Barger, Glendale Community College Board of Trustees President Dr. Armine Hacopian, Glendale Community College Board of Trustees Vice President Ann Ransford, Glendale Unified School Board President Nayiri Nahabedian, Glendale Unified School District Board Member Jennifer Freemon, LACCD Board of Trustees Member Andra Hoffman, LACCD Board of Trustees Member Kelsey K. lino, Burbank City Council Member Sharon Springer, Burbank City Clerk Zizette Mullins, *Executive Director of YWCA Glendale Tara Peterson, *Chief Executive Officer of Glendale Arts Nina Crowe, and *President of Glendale Arts and Former Director of Glendale Educational Foundation Susan Hunt, among others.

“I strongly support Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council because of her experience in building broad multi-ethnic coalitions focused on uplifting vulnerable communities,” said Congresswoman Chu. “Over the course of her career, Elen has organized and led efforts to support victims of domestic violence, expand green space to underserved communities, and secure recognition of the Armenian Genocide. She will undoubtedly provide the leadership and experience needed to move the City of Glendale forward.”

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis echoed similar remarks. “I am proud to endorse my friend Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council. Elen has the determination, strength and compassion to lead residents and small businesses alike through this critical recovery period post COVID. With her extensive experience working with all levels of government and innovative problem solving approach, Elen will be a breath of fresh air for Glendale and its residents.”

Similarly, LA Board Supervisor Kathryn Barger commented, “I am endorsing longtime community leader Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council. For the last 20 plus years, Elen has helped residents and small businesses cut through bureaucratic red tape. She is the pragmatic, visionary leader with experience Glendale residents deserve. I’ve personally witnessed her courage and integrity in action. Elen knows how to get things done.”

“I am honored and grateful to have the support of so many exceptional women leaders,” said Asatryan. “Having run campaigns for the last 20 years and now being a candidate, I know firsthand the different standards placed on women candidates, the importance of having a strong support system, and the critical role the physical presence of women leaders play that inspire future generations to become civically engaged. My priorities list for making Glendale the best city to live, work and play in is long, and among the many on the list is ensuring we pave the way for young women to run for office and to ensure our government structures properly represent the diverse communities they serve. I am excited for what’s ahead and look forward to continuing our important work.”

Glendale Community College Board of Trustees President, Dr. Armine Hacopian and Glendale Community College Board of Trustees Vice President, Ann Ransford both praised Elen for her experience and ability to tackle Glendales most pressing challenges.

“I am endorsing Elen for City Council because she is extremely capable of bringing the people of Glendale together. She has, and will continue, to put the people of Glendale first, which I attribute to her genuine love and concern for this city and its residents,” said Hacopian.

“I admire that Elen has taken intelligent, and thoughtful positions on issues facing our city of Glendale. She will make a great city councilperson. Proud to support her” remarked Ransford.

President of Glendale Unified School Board, Nayiri Nahabedian, further commended Elens commitment to helping residents and small businesses.

“I have known and worked with Elen for almost 20 years. We can count on her to put Glendale families first! She has a demonstrated record of helping small businesses and families get Covid-19 resources, protected parks and open space, and made sure everyone has access to city hall.”

Glendale Unified School District Board Member, Jennifer Freemon echoed this sentiment applauding Elen for her commitment to community involvement and activism.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Elen for many years, first meeting her when she was a student at Toll Middle School. Her dedication to improving the Glendale Community started as a student when she advocated to the school board against issues of discrimination,” said Freemon. “She has continued advocating for her community ever since, working on public policy, creating fellowships and opportunities for students to become civically engaged, and stepping up to Chair the Glendale Parks and Recreation Commission. Elen has a proven track record of being a positive change maker in Glendale, from her work with students, to her community activism, to her city involvement. We need her on the City Council so she can bring her unique advocacy and dedication to the community to improve the quality of life for all Glendale residents.”

Andra Hoffman, Trustee for the Los Angeles Community College District commented, “I’ve worked in Glendale for the past 25 years. Elen will be a progressive voice on the City Council and we need a bold, inclusive leader who understands the needs of Glendale’s diverse communities.”

Burbank City Clerk, Zizette Mullins and Burbank School Board Member Sharon Springer spoke of their admiration for Elen’s character and strong work ethic.

“I have known Elen for close to 15 years from when I served as the Community Outreach Director for the City of Glendale and am proud to endorse her in the Glendale City Council race. Elen is outspoken, determined, a hard worker, and a go-getter. Her background in public affairs and community outreach will make her an ideal Councilmember who will ensure residents from all backgrounds are well informed, represented, and have access to services.”

“Elen is strong, brave, persistent and not afraid to speak up and I support her for Glendale City Council,” said Sharon Springer.

2022 can be a year of many firsts for Glendale. If elected, Elen will make history as the first immigrant, Armenian-American, youngest, and only the 5th woman in the history of Glendale to serve on the Glendale City Council.

Asatryan’s long list of priorities for Glendale stem from her 22+ years of involvement in Glendale as a civic leader, city commissioner, community organizer, a businesswoman, and her thorough understanding of where improvements are much needed in the city. Asatryan’s professional background in policy, budgeting, and public affairs gives Glendale the unique leadership to tackle its pressing challenges. Her priorities include:

Proactive vs. reactive city hall culture and policies;

More affordable housing;

Clean energy & green solutions;

Safe streets & walkable neighborhoods;

Small business recovery & support;

Efficient, responsive, & accessible city services;

Green spaces & parks below 134 FWYGreen spaces & parks below the Ventura Freeway;

Traffic decongestion;

Dynamic arts, music, & culture;

Overhaul inefficient & costly permitting processes for homeowners;

Youth seat on every commission;

Citizen’s Ethics Commission;

Proper representation;

Community outreach that engages all residents.

These endorsements are the latest in a chain of prominent organizations and individuals to announce their support for Elen.

The Glendale City Council election is scheduled to take place on June 7. All registered voters have already all been mailed ballots. Voters may mail back their ballot, drop off or walk into any voting center until 8 pm on Election Day, June 7, to cast their vote. Vote Centers will be open May 28-June 7.

To learn more about, get involved in, and contribute to Elen’s campaign, visit the website. Asatryan’s campaign office is in full gear reaching out to voters. Residents and supporters are encouraged to stop by 900 W. Glenoaks Blvd Unit A, Glendale, CA 91202. Monday through Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m to help. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the campaign’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ElenAsatryan.