Armenia Evangelical Union of North America’s Interim Minister Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee welcomes Shanazarian

Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian assumed the post of Interim Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America on October 1. He was unanimously confirmed by vote of the AEUNA Board of Directors in June 2021, and will be officially presented as the candidate to the full AEUNA General Assembly for approval as Minister to the Union during the next biennial meeting of the General Assembly in June 2022.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee had an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Shahnazarian when he accompanied Rev. Berdj Djambazian to the party’s headquarters in Glendale for a meeting with the body.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of concern to the community, the important role the Armenian Evangelical Union North America plays in the advancement of our national aspirations, the current crisis in Lebanon and the Middle impacting the Armenian communities there, as well as the challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh after the devastating 44-Day War.

Welcoming reverends Djambazian and Shanazarian were ARF Western U.S. Central Committee chairperson Dr. Carmen Ohanian along with CC member Vahan Bzdigan and Avedik Izmirlian, who serves as Central Committee’s representative to community organizations.

From l to r: ARF Western U.S. Central Committee’s Vahan Bzdigian, Dr. Carmen Ohanian, reverends Berdj Djambazian, Hendrik Shanazarian and Avedik Izmirlian

“We look forward to working with Rev. Shanazarian and strengthening our already positive working relations with the Armenian Evangelical Church of North America,” said ARF Central Committee chair Dr. Ohanian. “Our community has been fortunate to have a leader like Rev. Djambazian at the helm of the AEUNA for the past several years. He has worked tirelessly to advance the Armenian Cause and bring unity and cooperation to our community efforts.”

Born in Tehran, Rev. Shanazarian was ordained as a minister of Word and Sacrament in November 2000 in the Evangelical (Presbyterian) Church of Iran. He holds a B.A. in Clinical Psychology from the Allameh Tabatabaie University in Tehran, Iran, and M.Div. from the Near East School of Theology in Beirut, Lebanon. Rev. Shanazarian is married to Dr. Mariet Mikaelian, and they have two children, Anna and Tadeh.

In 1981, he started his ministry in the Armenian Evangelical Church in Tehran as a youth leader, and has served in different capacities since then. Before coming to the U.S. in 2007, he served on the leadership of the Synod of the Evangelical (Presbyterian) Church in Iran, and taught Old Testament, Systematic Theology, and Christian Counseling and Worship at the Synod’s Bible School.

Rev. Shanazarian was elected Moderator of the AEUNA at the General Assembly 2020 meeting held virtually, and was instrumental in assisting with ecclesiastical and community projects. He was most recently Associate Pastor at United Armenian Congregational Church, Los Angeles.