The European Court of Human Rights on Monday sent an urgent notice to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to monitor Azerbaijan’s implementation of the court’s December 21 decision to unblock the Lachin Corridor.

On December 22, 2022, Azerbaijan applied to the European Court, demanding the annulment of the decision to apply an interim measure. At the same time, Azerbaijan demanded to apply interim measures against Armenia.

The ECHR on Monday also rejected Azerbaijan’s claims and application for an interim ruling against Armenia, letting stand its ruling from last month.

In response, the Office of the Representative for International Legal Matters sent regularly updated information to the European Court in December 2022 and January 2023 about the dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh around the Lachin Corridor.

Armenia’s legal office also requested the European Court to send an immediate notification to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe regarding Azerbaijan’s failure to comply with the decision of the European Court of December 21, 2022.