Armenia’s newly-installed Human Rights Defender, Kristine Grigoryan, on Monday met with Thierry Ribo, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Delegation to Armenia to discuss the issue of Armenian prisoners of war being held captive in Azerbaijan.

According the Grigoryan’s press service, issues related to the rights of Armenian servicemen and civilians held captive in Azerbaijan and the process of their return were discussed at the meeting. In particular, Ribo referred to the activities related to the Armenian POWs and civilian detainees held in Azerbaijan, including the work carried out before and after the 2020 war on missing persons.

Grigoryan, who visited Artsakh last week, briefed Ribo, saying that the provocations of the Azerbaijani armed forces aimed at disrupting the normal life of the population of villages near the line of contact or near Azerbaijani positions were particularly concerning, citing the recent Azerbaijani attacks Khramort and Norshen.

She said the continued attacks were part of an ongoing, organized policy guided from Baku. She cited the latest sentencing of Armenian POWs Ishkhan Sargsyan and Vladimir Rafaelyan, who were sentenced to 19 and 18 years in prison, respectively, as evidence of Baku’s destructive.