Opposition Wants More Oversight on Classified Security Reports

The rights of Armenians in Artsakh, as well as the issue of determining the status of Nagorno-Karabakh are key principles in Armenia’s government approaches, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told parliament on Monday.

The oppositions, meanwhile, is seeking more oversight on the prime minister and foreign minister and discussed a measure in parliament on Monday calling for government to brief lawmakers on classified and security issues.

Mirzoyan, who was speaking to members of the parliament’s committee on foreign affairs, was confronted by opposition Armenia Alliance lawmaker Armen Rustamyan, who wanted the foreign minister to clearly present the points on which Armenia wants to enter into negotiations. Rustamyan asked whether the government’s posturing included a push for Artsakh’s status outside of Azerbaijan, or to reject an often discussed approach that would give Artsakh an enclave and instead restore Yerevan as guarantor of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh.

The foreign minister, instead, referred to the government’s plan to “create peace in the region.

“Our government’s plan is to build peace in the region,” said Mirzoyan. “Certainly that most important part of this is the re-launch of peace talks around Nagorno Karabakh, the negotiation and subsequent signing of a comprehensive peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

In discussing the opening of transit links and the border demarcation and delimitation process, Mirzoyan said there is a common understanding that in the event of opening transit links, roads will operate under the sovereignty and laws of the countries through which they pass

Mirzoyan added that an agreement was reached to restore the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordbubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway route during talks the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijani held in Sochi in November, as well as discussions at a meeting in Brussels in December with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Now efforts are underway to find de jure agreements on the matter,” said Mirzoyan. “There is a common perception that all roads, railways that will be unblocked, all transport infrastructures must function under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries through which they pass,” Mirzoyan said.

Earlier on Monday, the opposition I Have Honor alliance discussed ways to hold the prime minister and foreign minister accountable by mandating that they present periodic reports on foreign policy, negotiations and security affairs in an effort to extend oversight.

I Have Honor lawmaker Hayk Mamijanyan introduced a bill addressing this issue, saying that legislation aims to prevent parliament from being sidelined during the decision-making process for determining priority discussion topics during negotiations.

The bill calls on the prime minister and foreign minister to present classified reports to parliament on strategic matters every three or six months. The bill also stipulates that after review of the said reports the leaders could be summoned to parliament if 25 percent of lawmakers agree.