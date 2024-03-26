The French Ambassador to Armenia posted this image pointing to Artsakh territories

France’s Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies, said Tuesday that the rights of Artsakh Armenians to return to their homeland is being violated by Azerbaijan.

“The right of return of those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized by the UN International Court of Justice, is being violated today,” Decottignies said a post on X.

“100,000 Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh were forced to leave their homes after a 9-month siege and a brutal attack by Azerbaijan,” he added.

“Their right to return, recognized by the International Court of Justice, is violated today,” the Ambassador said, publishing to his post a photo of a road sign with distances to Martakert, Stepanakert, Drmbon, Karvachar, and Sotk.

Decottignies wrote the message in response to a post by the European Union’s Caucasus envoy Toivo Klaar who said threats being made against Armenia in the Azerbaijani media are “unacceptable.”