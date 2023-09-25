St. Nerses Shnorhali 850th Anniversary graphic

The year 2023 marks a milestone for a little-known but tremendously influential figure in the history of Christianity: The 850th anniversary of the death of St. Nerses Shnorhali, meaning “the Graceful” (1102-1173)—a saint of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

This commemoration has been included among the important milestones of eminent historical figures featured in the 2023 UNESCO calendar.

A pioneer in the arts of Christian music and poetry, and a leading theologian of the Christian East, St. Nerses was also a figure of international standing in the dialogue among Christian churches. His humane, peace-oriented approach to the controversies of his day was a model of effective diplomacy—and holds vital lessons for the religious and ethnic conflicts of today.

To honor St. Nerses the Graceful’s place in Christian history, the Holy See of the Vatican will be the setting for a series of commemorative events, running November 30 through December 2, 2023.

Under the title “Armenia’s Apostle of Divine Grace: Honoring the 850th Anniversary of St. Nerses Shnorhali,” the commemorative events include:

An international conference at the prestigious Pontifical Oriental Institute, gathering leading scholars and churchmen from various backgrounds, for two days of intensive discussion on the monumental legacy of St. Nerses Shnorhali. The conference will be held from November 30 to December 1;

Two concerts of St. Nerses Shnorhali’s hymns and liturgical music—a public event at the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore and a private event in the Sistine Chapel—will bring Shnorhali’s legacy of spiritual music to a worldwide audience. The events will be held on December 1 and 2, respectively, and are open to the public. Tickets are available online;

An ecumenical prayer service at the imposing Basilica of St. Peter, presided over by leaders of the Roman Catholic, Armenian Apostolic, and Armenian Catholic churches—His Holiness Pope Francis, His Holiness Catholicos Karekin II, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I,and His Beatitude Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian—who will join together in the spirit of St. Nerses Shnorhali’s calls to religious unity. The event will be held on December 2.

All of these events will proceed as a joint commemoration of the Catholicosate of All Armenians, the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, and the Armenian Catholic Patriarchate of Cilicia, together with the Apostolic See of St. Peter, through its Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity and Dicastery for Eastern Churches.

Find details on the events in Rome, online ticketing, information on travel arrangements, and background on St. Nerses Shnorhali by visiting the website.