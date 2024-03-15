The Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School recently acquired a 10,550 square foot property adjacent to the Sourp Garabed Church in an effort to expand its educational capacity and service, the Western Prelacy announced on Friday.

Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School has experienced a substantial growth in enrollment each year demonstrating sustained success. The school requires expansion to accommodate a large number of new students who have been on its lengthy waiting list.

The acquisition of the property adjacent to St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church is a critical and valuable opportunity to serve the needs of the school. The convenient location of the new property makes this purchase both necessary and significant, marking a pivotal moment in the extensive history of this educational institution.

The property acquisition was spearheaded by Sarkis Ourfalian, the chair of the Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools; Vahe Tashjian, the chair of the Pilibos Board of Trustees; and Pilibos Principal Maral Tavitian.

Western Prelate Archbishop Torkom Donoyan, along with the Executive and Religious council, remain dedicated to the ongoing enhancement and expansion of the Prelacy Armenian Schools.

A comprehensive plan will be formulated in the near future to optimize the utilization of the new property in alignment with the needs of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School.