Businessman Ruben Vardanyan, who publicly renounced his Russian citizenship and moved to Artsakh in September, said on Thursday that he had accepted the offer by the Artsakh authorities to become the republic’s state minister, adding that he will assume the post in November.

Vardanyan’s decision to move to Artsakh sent shockwaves around Armenian circles, where he had spent decades as a philanthropist, most notably of the Aurora Foundation. He was also the main founder of the Wings of Tatev, the largest cable car in the world that connects to the Tatev Monastery.

Vardanyan announced his decision to move to Artsakh on September 1, saying that after the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijan war “many people in Artsakh started feeling that they have been abandoned.”

“I believe that after the 2020 war, we, Armenians of the whole world, must be together with Artsakh,” Vardanyan said at the time.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan last month offered the post of State Minister to repatriated Vardanyan.

On Thursday Vardanyan accepted the offer, saying that he will continue to meet with Artsakh authorities.

“The political developments around Armenia and Artsakh, the escalating situation around the solution of the Artsakh issue, from which the fate of both Armenia and the Armenian world depend on without exaggeration, are extremely concerning for me,” said Vardanyan. “I realize that there is no more time to contemplate, and in this situation I have no other path other than to be next to the people of Artsakh and assume my share of responsibility for the future of Artsakh.”

“I will officially assume office of State Minister of Artsakh in the beginning of November and that’s when I will present our strategic goals, priority objectives, and I will present our upcoming actions. I will continue meetings aimed at developing my team and our program until the end of October,” he said.

To that end, Vardanyan met with Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan on Wednesday,

A wide range of issues related to the foreign policy of Artsakh, regional processes, and settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict were discussed.

Babayan welcomed Vardanyan’s decision to move to Artsakh and take a direct part in the development and strengthening of Artsakh, stressing the significance of this decision in both political and moral terms.