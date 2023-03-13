SACRAMENTO—The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announced the Senator Senator Susan Rubio (D- Baldwin Park) and Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) have joined the group recently.

“Armenian-Americans have been a long-standing, integral part of California. With many of them calling the San Gabriel Valley their home, I am proud to represent them in Sacramento, and to be a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. As a former classroom teacher, and as member of the Jewish Caucus, I am keenly aware of the importance to remember our history to ensure the tragedies of the past are not repeated again. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the legislature to ensure the Armenian community in California continues to be heard and supported.” said Senator Rubio.

“I am proud to be a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, and I look forward to working with the Armenian community across California and in my community. My district is home to the largest Armenian diaspora outside of Armenia, and my office places immense value in the inclusion of all voices in our legislative efforts. In my additional role as a member of the California Cultural and Historical Endowment Board, recognizing the contributions of the Armenian-American community is pivotal to our mission in enriching California’s identity and heritage.” added Assemblymember Carrillo.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation also includes: Senators Bob Archuleta, Brian Dahle, María Elena Durazo, Anthony Portantino, Scott Wilk and Senate Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, as well as Assemblymembers Lisa Calderon, Wendy Carrillo, Megan Dahle, Mike Fong, Vince Fong, Laura Friedman, Jesse Gabriel, Mike Gipson, Chris Holden, Tom Lackey, Cottie Petrie-Norris, Luz Rivas, Blanca Rubio, Miguel Santiago, Jim Wood, and former lawmaker Adrin Nazarian.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Caucus encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.