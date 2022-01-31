Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachatryan on Monday neither confirmed nor denied reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract Party has decided to nominate him as Armenia’s president.

This was first reported by Armenia’s Public Television on Sunday.

“It would not be appropriate for me to make any comment today,” Khachatryan told reporters on Monday, saying the issue can be discussed on February 1, when Sarkissian’s resignation takes effect.

“Theoretically those reports should’ve been circulating given my characteristics, I am a citizen above the age of 40 [constitutional requirement], I have a career path, I am the Minister of High-Tech Industry, one could assume that I could be on that list given also the fact that I am a Cabinet member, a member of the political team,” Khachatryan said, effectively confirming the media reports.

Armenia’s Constitution stipulates that the president cannot be a member of any political party. Khachatryan was a member of the Armenian National Congress, the party led by former president Levon Ter-Petrosian.

Khachatryan told reporters that he resigned from the Armenian National Congress following the 2017 parliamentary elections.

Until the election of a new president, the Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament, in this case Alen Simonyan, will carry out the duties of the office, according to the constitution.

Last week, Pashinyan said during a press conference that he would prefer to have someone from his team assume the presidency, saying it would be more expedient.

The opposition Armenia and I Have Honor Alliances have signaled that they will nominate candidates for the post.

A staunch Ter-Petrosian supporter, Khachatryan, 62, served as Yerevan mayor. Ter-Petrosian has been extremely critical of Pashinyan since the defeat in the 2020 war and has been critical of members of his own circles who currently occupy government posts.