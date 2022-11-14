Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire agreement on November 12 when its forces attacked the Khramort village in Artsakh, as a result of which a local farmer was injured. Armenia’s Defense Ministry also reported sporadic fire from Azerbaijani forces on targets in Armenia on Monday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released the report of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, which mentions that around 3:30 p.m. local time on November 12, small arms fire was opened from an Azerbaijani position in the direction of a local resident who was engaged in agricultural work using farming equipment some 1.8 kilometers east of the Khramort village.

“The farmer sustained minor injuries and the equipment was also damaged,” said the Russian Defense Ministry. “The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian peacekeeping command is carrying out an investigation with the Azerbaijani side.”

The Artsakh Interior Ministry received reports from Khramort on Friday that at 3:30 p.m. local time two residents of the village, 27-year-old S. Vanyan and 45-year-old A. Hayrpetyan were working on their farm when Azerbaijani fired at their tractor in the what is known as the “100 hectares” area of the village.

“The front and rear windshields of the tractor were broken by the shots. Pieces of the broken windshield hit A. Hayrapetyan’s face, causing physical injuries. The latter was taken to the Republican Medical Center. The materials were provided to the Russian peacekeeping troops,” the interior ministry reported.

After the Russian Defense Ministry announcement on Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to Twitter to report that since November 9, 2020, when the military aggression in Artsakh stopped, three civilians have been killed by Azerbaijani gunfire, while another 16 civilians were injured.

“Azerbaijan calls Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh ‘our citizens’ and at the same time shoots at them while they’re doing agricultural work. Three civilians have been killed and 16 wounded since 11/9/2020 with 54 cases of attempted murder,” said Pashinyan in a tweet.

“Is this implementation of Azerbaijan’s narrative saying ‘NK issue is solved’? Pashinyan added, referring to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s narrative about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict being resolved.

At around 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Azerbaijani forces opened fire, using different caliber weapons, firearms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Azerbaijani forces launched a similar attack from 6 to 7 p.m. local time on Friday targeting the same area.

Pashinyan again posted his anger on Twitter, blaming Aliyev for its threats.

“Dressed in military uniform and in military audience Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev, in his threatening and aggressive speech of Nov. 8 announced that Sisian, Goris, Kapan and other Armenian towns are in field of their view and Armenia understands what it means. It is blatant act of terrorizing civil population,” Pashinyan said Monday.