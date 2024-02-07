Russia and Armenia have mutual obligations, among them is protecting territorial integrity, sovereignty and security.

This assessment was made on Wednesday by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who said Armenia and Russia continue to be partners.

“Our countries continue to be partners, and we hope that the Armenian authorities will take all that into account amid the current geopolitical changes, making the right choice,” Zakharova added, when asked whether Armenia officially had submitted any documents pertaining to Yerevan’s perceived change in its political direction.

“Yerevan is also under collective security guarantees of the CSTO, including in the event of possible military aggression,” said Zakharova, emphasizing that there is a legal document between Russia and Armenia in the fields of security and military-technical cooperation.