The defense ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergei Shoigu and Suren Papikyan met Tuesday to discuss among other issues the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh and matters related to defense cooperation between the two countries.

“We have issues to discuss,” Shoigu reportedly told Papikyan, who was the highest ranking Armenian official to visit Russia, since Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan criticized the Russian peacekeeping contingent, saying that their mission was unclear and citing instances when Azerbaijani forces have attacked or invaded territory that is under the peacekeepers’ jurisdiction.

Shoigu told Papikyan that among the issues of discussion were “traditional issues related to our military-technical and military cooperation. Of course there are also issues related to our peacekeeping contingent which is carrying out its objectives in Nagorno Karabakh. As before, we are sure, as well as you, that the main stabilizing factor is the ceasefire regime along the entire length of the line of contact.”

Shoigu also thanked Papikyan for participating in the opening of the Army 2022 International Military-Industrial Exhibition, as well as the Moscow Conference on International Security, on the sidelines of which the two defense chiefs met.

Papikyan cited the fact that he has met Shoigu twice since January and a sign of strong military relations between Armenia and Russia.