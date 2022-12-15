Official Moscow on Thursday said that Russia is “concerned” about the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which is in its fourth day with Azerbaijanis staging a supposed sit in to protest environmental concerns, while brandishing anti-Armenian slogans, including the Turkish Grey Wolves signs.

“We are concerned about the blockade of the Lachin Corridor. It is connected with the disagreements of the sides around the operation of mines. The Russian defense ministry and peacekeeping contingent are working actively de-escalate the situation,” Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday. “We anticipate that the transportation routes will be fully restored in near future.”

Zakharova said that the Lachin Corridor ensures the connection between Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia and is under the control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“While signing the November 9, 2020 statement between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the sides assumed respective commitments which must be strongly observed. Creating problems for the life of civilian population is unacceptable,” Zakharova added.

The spokesperson, however, did not call on Azerbaijan to end the blockade and ensure free travel on the road. The United States, the European Union, France and other countries have called on Baku to take steps to end the closure of the corridor.

Instead Zakharova took the opportunity to voice Moscow’s disdain toward unnamed entities that have criticized the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“The accusations directed toward the Russian peacekeepers and other provocations, regardless of from what side they emanate, are impermissible and unproductive. The Russian peacekeeping contingent is fulfilling its tasks in an efficient manner, acting as a guarantor of stability in the region,” Zakharova insisted.

When asked about Azerbaijan’s violations of the November 9, 2020 agreement, Zakharove said that all parties to the statement must fulfill their obligations.

“It’s a trilateral statement, it has been signed by the leaders of three countries, and that means that the sides have equal commitments in terms of its implementation. Finally, the leaders of the three countries have not only signed that statement, they had drafted it beforehand. In other words, they have agreed on some things which later were put on paper that was signed. I think that the fact that this document is equally binding for all sides must not be questioned,” Zakharova said.

She was also asked about the close military alliance between Turkey and Azerbaijan and whether that relationship can effect regional stability.

“Any country has the right to establish military and military-technical cooperation with partner countries, but we believe that it should not be directed against other countries and should not breach the balance of powers in the South Caucasus. We are regularly conveying this message to our partners in the region,” Zakharova added.